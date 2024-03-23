The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,679,000 after acquiring an additional 686,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,691,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.
Williams Companies Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:WMB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,820,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $38.76.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
