The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Decreased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,958. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

