The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.72.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $342.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.66. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $347.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

