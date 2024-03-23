The Root Network Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One The Root Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Root Network has a market capitalization of $104.45 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Root Network has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

The Root Network Token Profile

The Root Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official message board is linktr.ee/futureverse. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork.

The Root Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.1000095 USD and is down -11.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $9,516,937.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Root Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Root Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

