The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading 1.6% Higher

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.77. Approximately 36,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 94,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RMR

The RMR Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $747.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2,538.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 282,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 193,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,710 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,439,000 after purchasing an additional 82,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.