The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Trimmed by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.6% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,853,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 30,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.94. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

