The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $9,205,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $390.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $386.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

