The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s 6th Largest Position

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,452,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

Home Depot stock opened at $390.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.