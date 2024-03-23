The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $26,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,502,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,178,491. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27. The company has a market cap of $260.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

