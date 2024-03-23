The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,618,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $351.78 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $355.77. The stock has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.29.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

