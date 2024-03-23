The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank raised its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $188.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.68. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33, a PEG ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.