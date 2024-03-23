The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 61,698 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.56.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.85. 7,826,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,865,459. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33, a PEG ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.