Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares to Split on Wednesday, March 27th

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,685.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,529.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,651.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,000.00.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $14.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.46 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.22% and a return on equity of 43.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 55.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.54%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Pacific Land

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,620.73 per share, with a total value of $162,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,100 shares in the company, valued at $212,477,703. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 218 shares of company stock valued at $342,997. 20.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.