Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7,141.4% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 32,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,046. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.81. The company has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

