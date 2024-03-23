Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $196,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,177,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,046. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.81. The company has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

