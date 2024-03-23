Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.83. 75,580,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,103,592. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.