Terra Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $754.88 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Terra has a market capitalization of $754.88 million and approximately $408.58 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000955 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000699 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 692,590,967 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.