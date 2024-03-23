TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

TeraWulf Trading Up 3.4 %

WULF stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,958,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after buying an additional 81,033 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TeraWulf by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

