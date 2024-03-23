Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

TME has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Shares of TME opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.49. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,633,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088,504 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

