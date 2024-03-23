Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Mark C. Thurmond Sells 10,824 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 10,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $530,376.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,657. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TENB opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 5.0% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Tenable by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

