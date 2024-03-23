Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempest Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ TPST opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -1.75. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

