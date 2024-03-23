Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Director Buys $15,801.76 in Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) Director Michael J. Caliel acquired 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $15,801.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,347.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Team stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. Team, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Team in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Team during the first quarter worth $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Team by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Team by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

