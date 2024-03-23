Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $607.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.31. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

