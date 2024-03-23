Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 595 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $109.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average is $99.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $110.37.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

