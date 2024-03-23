Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 416 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $254.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.71. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.94.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

