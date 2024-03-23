Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $441,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,913,000 after acquiring an additional 496,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $181.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

