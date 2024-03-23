Summit Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

