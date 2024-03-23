Summit Financial Group Inc. Acquires 696 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $339.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.51 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

