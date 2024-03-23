Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.73

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.73 and traded as high as $21.08. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 111,187 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPH. Mizuho lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.83 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 7.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.76%.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Neil Scanlon sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $502,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,953.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 820,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 104,447 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 328,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1,512.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,785 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 265,248 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $3,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.



Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

