Substratum Price Up 106.6% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 106.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $1.70 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00034929 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

