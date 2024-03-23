Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Up to $38.63

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.63, but opened at $41.10. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 104,697 shares traded.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 498.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 356,302 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

