Stolper Co Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $151.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.28 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

