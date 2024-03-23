Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,145 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $159.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

