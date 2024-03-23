Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,411. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

