Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,300. The company has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

