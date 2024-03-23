Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 227,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 160,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 621,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,289,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286,909. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

