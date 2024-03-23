Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.77.

Accenture stock traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.50. 5,899,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,912. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.57 and its 200-day moving average is $339.99. The firm has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $259.30 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

