Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 2.5% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.87. The company had a trading volume of 889,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,585. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $347.71. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.66.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.72.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

