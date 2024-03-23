StockNews.com Lowers Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ TAYD opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.97. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $45.71.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Devices

In other news, major shareholder Ira Sochet sold 459,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $9,143,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAYD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

