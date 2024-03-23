StockNews.com Lowers Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SONY. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group stock opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average is $88.82.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

