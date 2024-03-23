StockNews.com Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.20.

SAP stock opened at $195.36 on Wednesday. SAP has a 52-week low of $122.03 and a 52-week high of $196.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

