StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SigmaTron International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

