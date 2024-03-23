StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Birks Group by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Birks Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

