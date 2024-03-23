StockNews.com Downgrades Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.92.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,033,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
