StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.50.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capri by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Capri by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Capri by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Capri by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

