StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.57. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

About Bank of South Carolina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

