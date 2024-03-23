StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.00. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $168,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

