STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

STMicroelectronics has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years. STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM opened at $43.30 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 448.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $97,926,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,005,136 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $129,702,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,923,000 after buying an additional 479,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

