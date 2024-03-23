Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SFIX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.21.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SFIX

Stitch Fix Stock Down 4.3 %

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.92. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at $310,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,977,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 121,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 137,839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.