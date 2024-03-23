Stifel Nicolaus Trims MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Target Price to C$19.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.88.
MAG Silver Price Performance
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
