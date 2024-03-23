Stifel Nicolaus Trims MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Target Price to C$19.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.88.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$12.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 15.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.62.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

